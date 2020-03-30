LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday that he has created a coronavirus response portal on his website to assist Kentuckians who have questions about unemployment, their small business, travel and other topics.
The portal can be used by Kentucky residents and small business owners who have questions about unemployment insurance, federal loans, federal taxes, relief checks and federal grants, according to a news release. It can also be used to help Kentuckians who are traveling or living abroad.
"I hope the following resources will be helpful as your family, organization, small business or community takes advantage of the federal funding I helped make available," McConnell said. "We'll win this fight against the coronavirus because Americans continue finding creative ways to stand united -- even if we have to stand six feet apart."
To visit the coronavirus response portal, click here.
