LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In response to an effort in several major American cities to dismantle law enforcement, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell slammed the movement to defund the police, calling it outlandish.
"Even if some left-wing leaders fall for this nonsense, I have a feeling the American people are too smart for that," McConnell said. "They know that what happened to George Floyd is totally abhorrent. They also know that riots and looting are unacceptable. And they also know that well trained law enforcement officers are an important part of creating safe communities, not something to defund or abolish."
McConnell's remarks come as House and Senate Democrats unveil a new measure to address the nationwide protests. The bill would require officers to have body and dashboard cameras. It would also ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases.
