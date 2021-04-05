LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
McConnell stopped in Lexington on Monday to visit the vaccination clinic at Kroger Field. The clinic hosted by University of Kentucky plans to vaccinate around 4,000 people per day at the football stadium.
While some residents in Kentucky have been skeptical to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, McConnell encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.
"Republican men, curiously enough, might be reluctant to take the vaccine," McConnell said. "I'm a Republican man. I want to say to everyone 'we need to take this vaccine.' These reservations need to be put aside, because the only way I think we get to finally put this pandemic in the rearview mirror is with herd immunity."
McConnell said he got the vaccine as soon as he was eligible to.
More than 32% of Kentucky residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
