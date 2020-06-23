LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, has introduced legislation that would scale back a long held legal protection for police officers in civil lawsuits.
Qualified immunity for police officers has become a hot-button issue as protests and demands for police reform have swept across the country.
Braun says his plan would "straddle the balance" between eliminating frivolous lawsuits against officers and holding those who act improperly accountable for their actions.
"I know there are going to be organizations that are going to be against going even to the start of conversations and I understand that," Braun said in a phone call Wednesday.
Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court years ago and protects government officials from personal liability unless the plaintiff can prove that the official clearly violated their constitutional rights.
Braun's proposal flips that idea on its head and would force police officer to first prove that their conduct was within the law before they could claim immunity.
Braun emphasized that he believes the bill would ultimately make police officers as a whole look better and remove the "stigma" associated with qualified immunity.
Democrats have called for banning qualified immunity in it's entirety but the Republican controlled Senate is unlikely to even hear a proposal that includes removing the protection entirely. Braun said Tuesday that at least some Republicans are likely to at least listen to his proposal.
"I think a third don't want to do anything period," Braun said. "A third would like to hear a good idea, and a third feel we do need to do something."
Braun also acknowledged that his bill could be wrapped up and included as an amendment in Sen. Tim Scott's (R-SC) sweeping police reform bill that could be voted on as early as Wednesday.
