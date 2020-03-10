LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a speech Tuesday on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Democrats and Republicans to work together to fight the coronavirus.
McConnell said that as President Donald Trump looks for ways to fight the virus and its impact on the economy, lawmakers need to put aside their differences.
"I would urge all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, in both chambers, to put reflexive partisanship aside and stay focused on our common work to promote the common good," McConnell said. "This virus does not care about partisan divisions."
The CDC is tracking over 500 cases of coronavirus across the country, including eight in Kentucky.
‘This disease poses a challenge, no question," McConnell said. "But our nation is strong, we are well equipped and we have overcome far greater challenges before. As the vice president put it yesterday, 'We’re all in this together.'"
