LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell does not believe the U.S. is on the brink of war with Iran despite escalating tensions between the two countries.
President Trump confirmed Friday morning that he first authorized and then called off a military strike against Iran in retaliation for its shooting down an U.S. drone.
“I think the president is handling it correctly,” McConnell told WDRB news. “The Iranians are acting out, and I think everybody should remember this has been going on since 1979. They're always acting out in one way or another.”
McConnell said he supports the president’s actions.
“I think the president is being very measured," he said. "We're going to take appropriate action as needed."
It is action that McConnell hopes will lead to Iran coming to the negotiating table and agreeing to give up its nuclear program. The Senate majority leader does not believe the conflict will lead to a full-scale war.
“I don't think either side is interested in having a wider conflict,” he said.
McConnell sat down with WDRB News to promote a new book co-authored with his former Deputy Chief of Staff, Roy Brownell.
“The U.S. Senate and the Commonwealth” chronicles the strong influence of Kentuckians in the Senate over history.
“I think those who are interested in the Senate and in Kentucky's history and role in the Senate will find this an interesting read,” McConnell said.
Brownell said he hopes Kentuckians come away with a sense of pride about its role in the history of the Senate.
“It's had multiple majority leaders, it's had majority whips, it's had vice presidents, presidents pro-tempore [and] Henry Clay, who may well be the greatest lawmaker in our history,” Brownell said.
In fact, both McConnell and Brownell agree Clay is the Kentucky senator who may have had the most impact on history.
“He was the first American to lie in state in the Capitol after he passed away," McConnell said. "That's a pretty select group."
McConnell himself is now the longest serving senator in Kentucky history. He brushes off the notion that he is presiding over Senate that is historically broken.
“Whatever they may have heard us say about each other pales in comparison to what Jefferson and Hamilton said about each other,” McConnell said. “There hasn't been a single incident where a congressman from South Carolina came over almost beat to death, a senator from Massachusetts on the floor of the Senate with a cane.”
As for the current turmoil in Washington D.C., McConnell said Americans should look to history for assurance that, in the end, the country will be just fine.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.