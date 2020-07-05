LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to visit Louisville on Monday.
McConnell, R-Ky., will begin his morning at Dare to Care on Fern Valley Road to "express his gratitude to food bank workers" and discuss the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a news release from his office.
After that, McConnell is expected to greet health care workers at Flaget Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky.
McConnell will finish his day at the Isaiah House, an addiction treatment center in Washington County. The senator's office said the treatment center benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created as part of the CARES act.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.