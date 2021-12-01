LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another person has thrown his name into the race for John Yarmuth's seat in Congress.
Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey was joined by his family on Wednesday as he officially filed for U.S. Congress.
McGarvey is the only Democrat so far running for Kentucky's third congressional district, which is Yarmuth's seat.
Yarmuth announced his retirement in October after holding the seat for 16 years in Washington, D.C.
Republicans Mike Craven and Darien Moreno have also filed for the seat.
