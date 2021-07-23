LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Representative John Yarmuth are playing a charity golf match Friday at Valhalla.
Paul and Junior Bridgeman will play for the West End School in Louisville.
Yarmuth and Terry Meiners will play for Crusade for Children.
Each team is donating $5,000.
"I think it's good for people to see us not yelling at each other and getting along," Paul said. "We have our differences, but we also have things in common, and we don't have to be angry at each other all the time."
Yarmuth agreed.
"This is a way to have fun and do something important for the community, and I think Rand's right: we generally are not enemies, despite some of the rhetoric you hear," he said. "We are not enemies; we are worthy adversaries sometimes."
The winning team's charity gets $7,500. The losing team's charity gets $2,500.
