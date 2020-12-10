LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul says the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, owes school kids and their parents an apology.
Paul says he tried months ago to show Fauci evidence that schools are not contributing to the spread of the virus. The senator says Fauci at first ignored that evidence, but now agrees that schools can be safely re-opened.
"He ignored it -- and he was very, very overly cautious," Sen. Paul said Thursday morning. "But he now agrees with me. He's come around over six months to actually reviewing the data, and he now agrees with me. So I'm glad that he finally agrees that schools should be open. But now we have to get people like Gov. Beshear, who is so anti-science they are unwilling to look at the data that even the skeptics like Dr. Fauci have finally agreed that schools can and should be open."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he's working on a plan that would allow schools to reopen, even in areas where the infection rate continues to be high.
