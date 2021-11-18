LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said President Joe Biden administration's vaccine mandate could cost Kentucky thousands of jobs.
Paul released a report in which he claims that more than one-third of the state's work force — nearly 700,000 people — would be at risk of getting fired because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Paul said that estimate is based on Kentucky's vaccination rate and the number of people who work for companies with more than 100 employees which are affected by the mandate.
"I think there's a fairness issue about whether or not you deserve to be fired if you make your own personal medical decision to do or not do something," Paul said. "But then there's also the economic equation, the economic consequences of doing this. And it turns out they are pretty significant."
Paul admitted there would also be an economic impact if workers get COVID-19. He said he's not against people getting vaccinated, but he doesn't believe it should be a federal mandate.
A federal judge has put the mandate on hold for now.
The White House said the vaccination rule would help end the pandemic.
