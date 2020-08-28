rand paul in dc.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said he was attacked by an "angry mob" of more than 100 people after leaving the White House.

Paul and his wife were attending President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican Convention.

Video on social media appeared to show an angry crowd chasing and jeering Paul, who was escorted by D.C. police as he returned to his hotel. An officer was captured on video attempted to ward off one of the demonstrators, before he was pushed back into Paul, nearly knocking him over. Senator Paul made sure that officer was okay.

Police formed a wall around Paul and his wife at one point as protesters chanted, "Breanna Taylor" and "No justice, no peace!"

Paul and his wife did make it back to their hotel safely.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.