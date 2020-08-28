LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said he was attacked by an "angry mob" of more than 100 people after leaving the White House.
Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020
Paul and his wife were attending President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican Convention.
Video on social media appeared to show an angry crowd chasing and jeering Paul, who was escorted by D.C. police as he returned to his hotel. An officer was captured on video attempted to ward off one of the demonstrators, before he was pushed back into Paul, nearly knocking him over. Senator Paul made sure that officer was okay.
Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020
Police formed a wall around Paul and his wife at one point as protesters chanted, "Breanna Taylor" and "No justice, no peace!"
Paul and his wife did make it back to their hotel safely.
