LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul recognized seven first responders for bravery and heroism Monday in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officers, a Louisville Fire Department firefighter and a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer were placed in the Congressional Record for their service around Louisville.
- Louisville Fire Department Capt. Kody Jones
- LMPD Officer Noah Cole
- LMPD Officer Nick Greene
- LMPD Officer Clayton Kelly
- LMPD Officer James Ashley
- LMPD Officer Connor Maloney
- LMDC Officer Maranda Grayson
"I hope these stories will help to get the community more and more behind you and more and more appreciative of what you do," Paul said. "They're the people who want there to be less violence in your community and less mayhem."
While off-duty, Jones saved the lives of four people from a house fire in the Clifton neighborhood.
Cole and Greene provided CPR to a newborn baby who had stopped breathing and was unconscious at a west Louisville gas station.
Maloney, Ashley and Kelly pulled two people from vehicles that caught fire after a crash on Interstate 65 in May 2021.
Grayson saved a 10-year-old boy during a shooting on Quiet Way in March.
