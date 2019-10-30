LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says the death of the leader of ISIS means it is time for American troops to come home.
The Republican applauds the American special forces raid that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and his second-in-command.
In an interview from Washington D.C., Paul told WDRB News he believes the U.S. can now declare the mission accomplished.
"I think this really now signifies the ultimate defeat of ISIS. The ideology doesn't go away. The ideology of radical jihadism and suicide vests doesn't go away. But their land has been taken, and their leadership decimated," said Paul.
Paul said that means it is time for Americans to leave.
The senator is one of the few on Capitol Hill who agreed with President Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.
Paul said the success of the raid and the crippling of ISIS by no means justifies keeping an American presence in the region.
"No, I think it's actually just the opposite. I think this signifies the end of the major part of the battle against ISIS," said Paul.
"If there are remnants of ISIS or if simply the ideology of radical jihadism still exists, which it does, then I think the people who live there are better positioned to actually police this," said Paul. "Ultimately, our presence as foreigners, as Christians, we become sort of an attraction and a recruiting tool for them."
Paul believes President Trump's actions will actually help stabilize the region, and said it is time for "Islam to police Islam."
Paul said he also still stands with the president in the impeachment inquiry.
He said both Democrats and Republicans have tried to influence Ukraine by threatening their aid.
"Really, both sides have been involved with trying to get Ukraine to do their bidding," Paul said. "I don’t think it’s something that is an impeachable offense."
