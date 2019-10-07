FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Rand Paul made a visit to the state Capitol in Frankfort on Monday, but he spent a portion of the day addressing questions about the impeachment controversy gripping the U.S. Capitol.
Paul was in town to speak with attorneys from the conservative Federalist Society about legal issues. But speaking with the media later, he said he's concerned that the whistleblowers accusing President Donald Trump of illegal activity may have broken the law themselves.
"Even without knowing the person's name, it would be interesting to know if either one of the whistleblowers ... [got] illegal dissemination of information," Paul said. "Because that is important. If the president can't keep confidential some things, and everybody is leaking it, that's a real problem for a nation's security as well."
Paul said he's concerned that the impeachment drive is evidence of an intelligence community becoming too powerful.
"There's great danger, not just for Republicans," he said. "There's great danger for anybody if the intelligence community can listen to our phone calls, particularly without warrants, that a lot of mischief can be done."
But regardless of how the information was obtained, Paul isn't convinced Trump's actions are impeachable. He added that he doesn't see any circumstance by which the Senate votes to convict and remove the president.
"You can, I think, make an argument about whether it was appropriate," he said. "But I don't think there's been a real strong argument made that it was unlawful in any way."
Sen. Mitch McConnell also addressed the group but mentioned impeachment only in passing, comparing it to confirming federal judges.
"It's much like the impeachment, which is in the news now," he said. "People think of it as a judicial type proceeding. It's a political decision."
And it's a decision McConnell has vowed to block in the Senate, but he never again raised the issue. He left the Capitol on Monday without talking to reporters.
