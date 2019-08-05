LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator Rand Paul says he underwent surgery and had a portion of his lung removed over the weekend.
He made the announcement Monday morning via a post made to his official Twitter account.
Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2019
In the post, Paul wrote, "Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September."
Paul says he had to have the surgery after his lung was damaged when he was assaulted by his neighbor Rene Boucher in November 2017 after a dispute about yard waste. The attack also left Paul with several broken ribs and a hernia.
Boucher served 30 days in federal prison for the attack, after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. He was also sentenced to a year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine. Boucher was also ordered not to have any intentional contact with Paul or his family.
