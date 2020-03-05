LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Senate is set to vote Thursday afternoon on $8 billion of funds to fight the coronavirus, but Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said he may vote against it.
Paul is proposing that under the "Pay-as-you-go" rule, Congress should cut $8 billion worth of unspent foreign aid money in order to pay for the coronavirus funds. If the Senate rejects his plan, he said he'll vote against the emergency package.
"If someone proposes new federal spending, no matter what it's for, you're supposed to pay for it by cutting spending somewhere else," Paul told WDRB News. "So what I proposed is if they're going to spend several billion dollars on the coronavirus, we should take that from the foreign aid account."
He said he's committed to not adding to the national debt, despite the coronavirus fears.
"Yes, we can help," he said. "The government is already situated to help with coronavirus, and I think the government should act in a responsible way. I think we could allocate more money, but we should pay for it. If you don't follow through and you say, 'Oh, well, we should pay for it, but I'll vote for it anyway.' Then that just gives them license to do it again and again and again, and that's what happens up here. This isn't the first time we've had emergency money. This is probably the tenth time we've done emergency money in the past two or three years. So everything is an emergency."
The coronavirus funding has already passed the House. The Senate is also expected to approve the package and send it to President Trump for his signature.
