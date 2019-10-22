LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul's chief of staff captured two people confronting the lawmaker as he was eating lunch at a restaurant in California last week.
Paul was in California on a tour to promote a new book.
Paul's deputy chief of staff, Sergio Gor, posted a video of the encounter on Twitter on Oct. 18. The video shows an unidentified woman making an obscene gesture while saying: "You just ran into two people from New York kiddo, and we're not putting up with your Republican bull--!"
While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC— Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019
In his tweet, Gor said Paul and his group was "verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility."
Senator Paul retweeted the video, saying, "The left blames incivility on Donald Trump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are."
The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are... https://t.co/qtEx0wLH2A— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 18, 2019
It's not clear what happened in the moments before and after the video.
A similar incident involving Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell in Louisville made headlines last year when several people confronted the senator and his wife as they ate a meal at a Highlands restaurant.
