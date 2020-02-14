LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator Todd Young joined WDRB in the Morning on Friday to discuss issues affecting Indiana residents.
This week, Senator Young filed the bipartisan Access to Careers Act to improve community colleges across the country.
He also spoke on the importance of the recently-signed U.S. - Mexico - Canadian Trade Agreement.
Senator Young described the current political climate in Washington as tense but says there are things to celebrate, including the strong economy.
Mr. Young added that, as wages are on the rise, he is focused on reducing the burden of government regulations, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, and education.
Senator Young was in Louisville Friday morning ahead of events in New Albany, Sellersburg, and Salem.
