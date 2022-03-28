LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that some say could cut down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is moving forward.
House Bill 318, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, passed through the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Monday.
The bill requires juveniles charged with serious crimes in Kentucky to be held in custody for up to 48 hours before a hearing.
Louisville Metro Government supports the bill, and sees an opportunity to use that 48-hour period to put its Group Violence Intervention programs into action by de-escalating the situation in an effort to prevent possible retaliation.
"Putting them back out on the street within three to six hours of them being picked up is putting those individuals right back in that environment that we're trying to protect them from," Keith Talley, Louisville Metro chief of Community Building, said.
The bill also addresses a parent's role in situations where a juvenile is charged with a crime, such as their cooperation in transporting them to a diversion program. The bill would allow judges to communicate with the parents the importance of getting the child into such programs.
House Bill 318 passed the House floor with a 73-19 vote nearly two weeks ago. It now heads to the full Senate. However, Kentucky Youth Advocates is urging the Senate to halt the measure, saying it jeopardizes the progress made in juvenile justice reforms over the last decade.
