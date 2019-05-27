LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell says he is not concerned about a possible war with Iran.
The Trump administration is sending more troops and resources to the Middle East as tensions between the two countries grow.
But the Senate Majority Leader is downplaying any potential clash.
“I don't think we're going to have an all-out conflict. I do think the Iranians are always up to no good,” McConnell told WDRB News following the annual VFW Memorial Day ceremony at Cave Hill National Cemetery.
McConnell said the troop buildup is justified because of Iran’s continued aggression.
“We're prepared to push back in any way we can,” he said. “We're not going to war with the Iranians. I don’t think anybody should worry about that.”
But McConnell said North Korea is a concern.
Dictator Kim Jung Un is again firing missiles despite two summits with President Trump. But McConnell said he does not believe the president has been too trusting of the North Korean leader.
“I don't think so,” McConnell said. “I think he's pretty clear-eyed about what they are not doing, and they're not taking any steps in the direction of the de-nuclearization of the peninsula, which is our goal.”
The VFW ceremony is one steeped in tradition, including posting of the colors, a 21-gun salute, and a bagpipe playing “Amazing Grace.”
Air Force veteran Dan Franklin attended with his family.
“I want my children to realize that Memorial Day is more than just a day to grill out. That it is in memory of our fallen heroes,” said Franklin.
McConnell paid tribute to those buried at Cave Hill, including his father, who served in World War II.
“We gather here today to pay our respects to the memories of those who've made greatest democracy in the world possible,” McConnell told the crowd.
As taps play in the distance, Franklin hopes McConnell is correct in his judgment that America is not on the brink of another conflict.
“It's definitely a perilous time in our nation right now,” he said. “And we have to keep those who are still serving our interests in a far country in mind.”
