Senate to vote on bill that would allow Kentuckians to ship home wine from out-of-state wineries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians may soon be allowed to ship their favorite wine right to their homes from out-of-state wineries.
A Senate committee approved a bill Tuesday that legalizes shipping to up 24 9-liter cases of wine per year to Kentucky consumers.
Right now, Kentucky is one of only five states that bans direct shipment out of state wines The bill's supporters say they've gotten an earful from constituents that are upset about the ban.
"I've heard from numerous constituents ... who have battled frustration of visiting California, Oregon, Washington state, have a wonderful wine-tasting experience," Sen. Max Wise said. "And they go to check out from that winery, maybe joining a wine club to ship back home to the commonwealth, to fund out that they are on a 'no' list."
Local wineries oppose the bill. They say it gives out-of-state businesses an unfair advantage, and there's no way to make sure the wineries are complying with state tax and alcohol laws.
The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
