LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seneca High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a report of "unauthorized individuals" on school property, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said the school was placed on level five lockdown after a threat was reported, but no weapons were found at the campus.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said Sixth Division officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m. on the report of possible "unauthorized individuals" on school property.
JCPS security is in charge of the investigation, according to Ruoff, and LMPD officers left the school just after 1 p.m.
The school will remain on a level four security for the rest of the day, according to Callahan.
