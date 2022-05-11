Seneca High School sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seneca High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a report of "unauthorized individuals" on school property, according to Louisville Metro Police. 

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said the school was placed on level five lockdown after a threat was reported, but no weapons were found at the campus. 

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said Sixth Division officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m. on the report of possible "unauthorized individuals" on school property. 

JCPS security is in charge of the investigation, according to Ruoff, and LMPD officers left the school just after 1 p.m. 

The school will remain on a level four security for the rest of the day, according to Callahan. 

This story may be updated. 

