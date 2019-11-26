LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old Seneca High School student has been charged with assault after striking an assistant principal at the school Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
The district declined to release the names of either party, citing student privacy and district protocol of only giving the titles of employees involved in similar situations.
A fight between two other Seneca students on a school bus sparked the altercation. JCPS spokeswoman Toni Konz-Tatman said the fight began shortly after dismissal Tuesday, but school employees were able to board the bus, break up the altercation and bring the students inside the school.
That’s when the 18-year-old, who is the brother of one of the students involved in the fight, got involved and hit the assistant principal, who sought medical attention for a cut to her head, Konz-Tatman said.
The student faces a felony charge of third-degree assault and will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct, she said.
