LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior center serving a vulnerable population in west Louisville is bursting at the seams and will soon undergo a $2.5 million renovation.
“The Russell neighborhood has a lot of history to it,” said ElderServe Chief Development Officer Patty Belden. “But what's missing is a central focus on the seniors, the historical residents of this neighborhood.”
In the last 50 years, the ElderServe Senior Center has been on a mission to empower older adults to live independently with dignity. In the coming months, it'll further that mission with much needed renovations.
“These floors take a lot of action,” said ElderServe Senior Center Director Mel Pfister.
Not only will the building get cosmetic upgrades, but walls will also be torn down to make room for more activities.
“We have chair exercise in there ... and they're in the hallways," Pfister sad. "They’re just overflowing."
Other offerings include tai chi, healthy meals, arts and crafts, bingo, line dancing and more.
“We offer a whole lot and for free," she said. "It's a real good deal for your dollar."
Pfister said the seniors also learn to use computers, smartphones and tablets.
“That's the only way their children and grandchildren communicate with them, and it's really foreign to a lot of the older people," she said. "They get frustrated."
With so many forms of fellowship, she said seniors don’t have to be alone.
“ElderServe is looking at social isolation, and this is something that provides an out for that," Pfister said. "And it's something that's very necessary as you age to stay healthy mentally, physically."
Another portion of the building has been completely gutted for renovations. The space was once a child care center and will soon be a low-cost adult day care program for seniors with more needs.
“So that's providing respite care for their caregivers so that they can work or run errands or take a break,” Belden said.
Public fundraising efforts kick off next month for the renovations. Work will begin in May and last 16 to 18 months.
