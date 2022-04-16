LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dominion Senior Living residents invited their grandchildren to an Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Dozens of children and their families collected the colorful eggs before getting their faces painted. Organizers said the event is uplifting for their residents.
"Getting together and having the older generation getting together with the younger generation is just a joy and to see the smiling faces on both sides is a blessing," Chris Peterson, Director of Dominion Senior Living, said.
The Easter bunny also made an appearance at the assisted living facility on Hunting Road in east Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.