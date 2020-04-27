LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Though they can’t celebrate the Kentucky Derby this year, residents at Wesley Manor retirement home got the chance to interact with some horses Monday.
Senior Home Transitions brought some horses to parade around for the residents at the retirement home, a welcome distraction during Derby Week, especially now that such facilities are not allowing visitors because of COVID-19.
Residents got to look at the magnificent animals from windows and balconies, and some even got an up-close look to feed the animals.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.