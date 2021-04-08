LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sentencing hearing is under way for the woman convicted of killing three people in a wrong-way crash in southern Indiana in 2020.
Taylor Barefoot, 31, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while drunk and one count of involuntary manslaughter. The involuntary manslaughter charge is in connection with the death of an unborn fetus that also resulted from the crash.
According to court documents, Taylor was driving on Interstate 265 in Floyd County just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, when she slammed head-on into another vehicle. Taylor Cole, 21, her 3-year-old son and a passenger, Leah Onstott, 22, were killed in the crash. Onstott's 3-year-old son was also injured in the crash.
A lawsuit filed by Cole's family last year claims Barefoot left a work party for Sazerac where she had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.
According to that complaint, Barefoot was a recruiter for Sazerac and attending the liquor brand's Northwest Ordinance distilling Mardi Gras party shortly before the crash.
