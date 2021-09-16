LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horse racing is underway at Churchill Downs now through the first weekend of October for the September Meet.
The 12-date meet will take place over the next three weeks on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
"We'll race (at Churchill Downs) for the next three weeks, then Kentucky racing will shift down to Keeneland then meet back at Churchill Downs for the month of November for the Fall Meet," spokesman Darren Rogers said.
Twilight Thursday races will start at 5 p.m. each Thursday, and Downs After Dark will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The first race for all other race days will be 12:45 p.m.
"Knicks Go, who's the No. - rated horse in America right now, he'll be running in the Lukas Classic on closing weekend," Rogers said.
Along with racing, there's also quite a bit of construction going on at Churchill Downs for several projects.
"The experience will be the same throughout, but you'll be able to notice," Rogers said. "We'll be under construction at the moment to get things ready for the 2022 Kentucky Derby."
One project is to invest $10 million into a new turf course. While work is being done on that, there will be no turf racing for the September or Fall meets. Instead, races will be held on the main dirt track.
Churchill Downs also has plans for a Homestretch Club, which will renovate and update the grandstand area in the former sections 120-123 and 220-223.
Ahead of the 2023 Derby, Churchill Downs plans to unveil more permanent, all-inclusive stadium seating at the “Turn 1 Experience” near the track’s first turn.
For additional information on ongoing projects, click here.
A statue of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and the late track Vice President for community relations, John Asher, a dedicated ambassador of the race, was unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Churchill Downs.
Detail from statues of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and the late track Vice President for community relations, John Asher, a dedicated ambassador of the race, that were unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Churchill Downs.
Detail from statues of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and the late track Vice President for community relations, John Asher, a dedicated ambassador of the race, that were unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Churchill Downs.
Detail from a statue of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and the late track Vice President for community relations, John Asher, a dedicated ambassador of the race, that was unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Churchill Downs.
Current Churchill Downs Senior Director for Communications & Media Services Darren Rogers takes a look at the statue of his old friend, John Asher, that was unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 16 in the paddock area.
IMAGES | Churchill Downs unveils statue of John Asher and Matt Winn
Churchill Downs unveiled a statue of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and John Asher, the late track Vice President and longtime ambassador for the race, on Thursday just next to the paddock. Some scenes from the ceremony.
Eric Crawford photo.
Eric Crawford photo.
Dee Asher, the wife of the late Churchill Downs Vice President for racing communications John Asher, takes a look at a statue of him unveiled at Churchill Downs on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
The name of Raymond Graf, on status of Matt Winn and John Asher, unveiled at Churchill Downs on Sept. 16, 2021.
Eric Crawford photo.
Eric Crawford photo.
Eric Crawford photo.
Eric Crawford photo.
Detail from statues of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and the late track Vice President for community relations, John Asher, a dedicated ambassador of the race, that were unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Churchill Downs.
Detail from statues of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and the late track Vice President for community relations, John Asher, a dedicated ambassador of the race, that were unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Churchill Downs.
Detail from a statue of longtime track president Matt Winn, the father of the modern Kentucky Derby, and the late track Vice President for community relations, John Asher, a dedicated ambassador of the race, that was unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Churchill Downs.
Current Churchill Downs Senior Director for Communications & Media Services Darren Rogers takes a look at the statue of his old friend, John Asher, that was unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 16 in the paddock area.
Eric Crawford photo.
According to a release from Churchill Downs, Sunday, Sept. 26 will be Family Adventure Day featuring a day of racing and family activities including a petting zoo, inflatables and more.
For September Meet ticket information, click here.