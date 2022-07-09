LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A series of accidents are causing major problems on Interstate 71 in Carroll County.
Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post say there are at least five accidents between the north and southbound lanes of I-71 from the 42 to 47 mile markers. The problems started about 11 a.m. Saturday.
There are multiple injuries, according to the Carrollton Police Department. But there is no information on the extent of those injuries.
Expect major delays getting through the area near Carrollton and Owenton, until the accidents can be cleared.
