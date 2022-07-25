LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bullitt County have shut down the John Harper Highway to investigate a serious crash.
The three-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday on John Harper near Morningside Drive, which is in Pioneer Village between Preston Highway and Blue Lick Road. At least two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of those injuries is not known.
A Bullitt County dispatcher said the intersection will be closed until further notice for accident reconstruction.
This story may be updated, as information comes into the newsroom.
