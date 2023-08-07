LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 in Hardin County near Elizabethtown are closed after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars.
Hardin County Emergency Management director Joe Scott said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Images from TRIMARC traffic cameras show the tractor-trailer flipped over on the interstate near the Bluegrass Parkway. Scott said there were injuries, but he did not detail how serious those injuries were.
Significant delays are expected, with officials saying the lanes could be shut down for several hours. Scott said the semi was hauling pieces of metal, which will take time to cleanup.
Drivers are advised to exit at the Elizabethtown ramp, and continue to Dixie Highway to rejoin I-65.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
