LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A serious crash has shut down I-65 North in Bullitt County.

The crash involving two semis occured just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning on I-65 just north the Lebanon Junction exit.

A firefighter at the scene tells WDRB News a life flight helicopter was asked to respond to the crash.

WDRB has crewed headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information is made available.

