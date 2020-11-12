LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A serious crash has shut down I-65 North in Bullitt County.
The crash involving two semis occured just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning on I-65 just north the Lebanon Junction exit.
A firefighter at the scene tells WDRB News a life flight helicopter was asked to respond to the crash.
65 North is closed just north of Lebanon Jct. (semi crash) pic.twitter.com/JUsgMvdlnC— mike marshall (@mmarshallWDRB) November 12, 2020
WDRB has crewed headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information is made available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.