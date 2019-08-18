LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday's serious heat didn't stop crowds from getting out to enjoy area events.
For many families, the Kentucky State Fair is a tradition and even the hottest day of the year couldn't stop them from enjoying their day.
"Fourteen years in a row," Joe Pregliasco said. Pregliasco brought his wife and two children to the fair. The family was prepared for Sunday's sweltering heat.
"I've got a thermos full of ice cold water which always is a must, Gatorade on hand," he said. "My wife has a nice ice halo to wrap around the head, it's kind of melted already, it didn't last too long in the heat. Definitely shade is a must."
Fairgoers endured temperatures that soared into the mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.
"We're drinking a ton of water and we put sunblock all over our faces and we have sunglasses," Brooke Mouser said.
Fair visitors took advantage of their option to head inside to check out the fair's many exhibits.
"Many trips inside, in and out, we don't stay exposed too long," Pregliasco said.
Across town people were checking out what 30 restaurants and vendors had to offer at the Taste of Frankfort Avenue. Organizers expected a big crowd for the event's 27th year.
"We expect probably about 250-350," Laurie Dobbins-O'Neil, president of the Frankfort Avenue Business Association.
Organizers there made a decision to help keep people cool.
"It was indoor-outdoor, but as we approached Sunday in the 97 degree weather we decided to change it up and move everybody indoors," Dobbins-O'Neil said.
They made the decision to make sure people were comfortable and the event went smoothly.
"We don't want to compromise any of the food and the presentation that they may have," Dobbins-O'Neil said.
