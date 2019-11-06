LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of volunteers from Louisiana that has joined the search for a missing Louisville mother plans to continue its efforts despite having $2,500 in equipment stolen sometime Tuesday evening.
Andrea Knabel has been missing since August. Her family says they last saw Knabel at her mother's house, after an argument with her sister.
Even though there was a recent report that Knabel was spotted at the Youngstown Shopping Center in Jeffersonville, family members said Monday they do not believe investigators have any credible leads.
Members of the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue -- a professional K-9 unit out of Louisiana -- have been helping crews search for Knabel since Sunday. The group is funded by donations from the public, and has a fund set up for contributions. Now, with the theft of equipment like GPS receivers and 2-way radios, those donations are needed more than ever. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the group said it suffered "a great loss" due to the theft.
Andrea's family hopes the group will be able to continue searching through Friday. On Wednesday, the group continued focusing on the Audubon Park area.
Click here if you'd like to make a donation to Cajun Coach Search & Rescue Team.
A $5,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to Knabel.
If you think you have seen Knabel, you are asked to call 502-574-LMPD, private investigator Tracy Leonard at 502-618-9337, or dial 911. If possible, please take a picture as well.
