LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Spencerian College students in Louisville and Lexington will no longer have to pay back their student loans.
Private loans have been forgiven for nearly 700 Spencerian College students. That amounts to a more than $1.7 million settlement.
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office originally filed a lawsuit in 2013, accusing Spencerian College of misrepresenting the graduate employment success of its students on its website and in printed ads dating back to 2007.
Last summer, Spencerian College merged with Sullivan University.
The Lexington campus closed and the Louisville campus operates as part of Sullivan University.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.