LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Setup begins Tuesday at Waterfront Park for this weekend's Forecastle Festival.
Waterfront Park will be closed to the public so crews can begin setting up for the three-day music festival, which runs Friday through Sunday.
This year's festival will be headlined by The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and The Avett Brothers.
The gates open at 1 p.m. each day.
A one-day general admission pass to the festival is currently available for $89.50.
A one-day Yacht Club pass is available for $129.50.
A one-day VIP pass can be purchased for $199.50.
General admission weekend passes are available for $184.50. Weekend passes to the Yacht Club are available for $274.50. Weekend VIP passes can be purchased for $449.50.
The festival was founded in 2002 by Louisville native JK McKnight.
Forecastle Festival has previously brought big name acts to Louisville including Sam Smith, Beck, Outkast, My Morning Jacket and The Flaming Lips.
