LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a group has been targeting pawnshops and gun stores since the rioting began.
Audubon Park Police say three men and one woman were arrested for breaking into River City Firearms Saturday night. They have been identified as 25-year-old Ricki Calvin, 27-year-old Michael Huddleston Jr., Donshaun Coleman II and 25-year-old William Walker. All of the suspects are from Louisville, according to arrest reports. They are charged with attempted burglary.
Others were running from the scene and weren't arrested, police say.
Police say the suspects broke four windows using a rock and baseball bat, but never made it into the building before officers arrived.
There was a second attempted break-in at River City Firearms Sunday night, but when police arrived, people took off before anyone was arrested.
West Buechel Police say they're investigating a break-in at Louisville Armory early Sunday morning. Police say 8 older pistols were stolen, but are releasing few other details.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also investigating both cases.
