LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirteen people were arrested Wednesday in the Highlands after brief clashes with Louisville Metro Police officers during demonstrations in the wake of a grand jury’s indictment of one officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Officers intervened after seeing protesters flip over tables and chairs on the patio of the Joy Luck restaurant at 1285 Bardstown Rd., according to a statement from Dwight Mitchell.
Police later declared an unlawful protest near Jefferson Square Park and ordered protesters to disperse from the area of Sixth and Market streets. Sixteen people were arrested during that incident, Mitchell said.
After the grand jury’s indictment of Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment, hundreds who gathered in Jefferson Square Park to hear the conclusion marched from downtown and filled streets in Shelby Park, Germantown and the Highlands.
No charges were brought against two other LMPD officers who fired their weapons that night, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Miles Cosgrove, after Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined that their actions were justified after Taylor's boyfriend shot at police.
The three charges against Hankison, who has been fired by LMPD, stem from shots he fired into neighboring apartments.
Police in riot gear met protesters around 3:45 p.m. as they marched near Bardstown Road and Midland Avenue and blocked their path.
Some were detained during the ongoing confrontation, and police also discharged pepper balls, WDRB News reported at the scene.
LMPD has since declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered them to disperse.
Many in the march had left the area by that point. Police later cleared Bardstown Road with their vehicles around 5 p.m.
Hundreds of protesters later gathered near Jefferson Square Park, which drew a heavy police presence near 6th and Market streets. Police declared an unlawful assembly there around 5:45 p.m.
Protesters went back to Jefferson Square Park around 6 p.m.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has set a 9 p.m. curfew for Jefferson County for the next three days.
Police have erected barriers in the area surrounding Jefferson Square Park and strictly limited vehicular traffic there in anticipation of protests following the results of Cameron's investigation. A federal investigation into the Breonna Taylor raid is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
