LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says several cars were hit by gunfire Saturday afternoon.
The sound of multiple gunshots was captured on a doorbell camera.
Amber Kelman posted a Ring video. She says seconds after she left her house on Hess Lane, off Preston Highway, "a bad shootout" involving multiple people happened down the street.
The video from Kelman's doorbell camera captured the sound of the gunshots. A neighbor's car was hit by the gunfire, and an image shows the shattered glass from a window.
Police aren't releasing many details.
Investigators will only say officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Hess Lane Saturday afternoon around 2:15 p.m.
Several vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.
