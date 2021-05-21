RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) - Multiple cars were hit with gunfire early Friday at the Parks at Vine Apartments, according to police.
Radcliff police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the complex on Azalea Park Trail.
Investigators say multiple cars were hit with gunfire, but no one was injured in the shooting.
Several bullet casings were found, but there are no suspects yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-TIPS.
