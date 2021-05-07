LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several suspects are facing firearms and drug charges after police witnessed a vehicle force cars off the road during a funeral procession as the men displayed weapons from the vehicle's sunroof.
According to a report by FOX 59, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened on April 28. The agency says its Crime Gun Intelligence Center was conducting surveillance on a case when it observed a funeral procession passing by. During the procession, CGIC saw a vehicle occupied by men running cars off the road and displaying weapons out of the sunroof and windows of the vehicle, according to police.
CGIC followed the vehicle until it could be safely stopped at a gas station at 2360 East Raymond Street in Indianapolis. Authorities detained five people and discovered five firearms during the investigation. One person was released on the scene.
IMPD says the following evidence was discovered during the investigation:
- FMK, Model AR-1 Extreme, .300 blackout pistol
- Ruger PC Charger 9 mm pistol
- Sarisilmaz Model SAR9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol
- Smith and Wesson SD40, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol
- Metro Arms 1911 style pistol
- Suspected heroin / fentanyl, marijuana, controlled substance
Police say a passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Ronald Templeton, fled from the vehicle on foot and was arrested after the foot pursuit.
Deandre Miller, age 21, was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of narcotic drug, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation should contact IndyCGIC@indy.gov.
