LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several credit card skimming devices have been discovered at gas stations in Frankfort, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Police aren't saying which gas stations they're investigating yet. But to protect yourself, here are four things that could keep you from becoming a victim:
- Use a pump close to the door
- Use cash
- Monitor all charges on your account
- Contact your bank immediately if you detect fraudulent transactions
