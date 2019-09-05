LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local crews are lending a helping hand to people suffering under the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian has already wiped out power for thousands of people. LG&E and KU crews are following its path of destruction up the east coast to help turn the lights back on.
Last weekend, the companies sent more than 250 employees and contractors down to Florida's coastal communities. They were staged in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to help power crews in those areas.
But Hurricane Dorian has shifted since then, and the crews have moved as well.
The LG&E and KU crews are now spread out in Virginia and in the Carolinas.
Technicians, tree specialists and safety specialists will be on hand to help power crews in those states until Dorian passes through.
They're not the only local residents stepping up to help. A team of Kentucky nurses is also headed to North Carolina to help hurricane victims. They will work in local shelters in hurricane-affected areas of the state.
The nurses will do physical exams and provide nursing care for patients in shelters -- particularly those with chronic conditions like diabetes.
The team is expected to be there for about two weeks.
Related:
- Local lineworkers head South to aid in Hurricane Dorian recovery
- Utility crews leave Kentuckiana to help restore power after Hurricane Dorian
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.