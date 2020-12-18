LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several downtown Louisville ramps to and from Interstate 64 reopened to traffic Friday afternoon.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the following ramps reopened Friday:
- The ramp from Main Street and 9th Street to I-64 east
- The ramp from 9th Street to I-64 west
- The ramp from I-64 west to Exit 4 (9th Street/Roy Wilkins/Market Street)
All three ramps have been closed since the fall as part of a construction project.
Additional closures are expected as paving and concrete patching work takes place in the spring.
