LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Portions of several roadways in downtown Louisville are back open after being closed due to a gas leak.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the following areas were shut down:
- East Main at Brook Street
- Floyd Street at Main Street
- Brooks Street at Washington Street
- Brooks Street at Market Street
Authorities say a gas line was hit during road work.
LG&E workers responded and have repaired the line.
Officials say a call about the gas leak was received Saturday around 9:10 a.m.
No evacuations nor injuries were reported.
