Kerry McGee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Portions of several roadways in downtown Louisville are back open after being closed due to a gas leak.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the following areas were shut down:

  • East Main at Brook Street
  • Floyd Street at Main Street
  • Brooks Street at Washington Street
  • Brooks Street at Market Street

Authorities say a gas line was hit during road work.

LG&E workers responded and have repaired the line.

Officials say a call about the gas leak was received Saturday around 9:10 a.m.

No evacuations nor injuries were reported.

