LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the start of a new year, and that means more people are hitting the gym.
Several people are spending the first day of the year at the Northeast YMCA.
There are 12 YMCA locations in the Louisville and southern Indiana areas.
The YMCA is expected to see 10,000 new members, many of whom make a New Year's resolution to be healthier and get more exercise.
"You know one of the things we say is it can take up to 30 days to develop a habit," said Laurie Madden of the Northeast YMCA. "Just keep going on with those 30 days. Find a healthy living coach that can help get you connected. Take a class. Doing exercise with other people tends to keep people motivated and going. We have a whole slew of classes. We have a bunch of options, so if they've only done the workout room for a week, you know what? Give the pool a try. There are so many options. So I would encourage them to try out all the amenities before they let that go."
Free coaching sessions are offered to all members that start with goal-setting.
The YMCA is also offering a no join fee through Jan. 22.
