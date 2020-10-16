LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Colts football team released a statement saying several individuals within its organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement was released early Friday morning. The team says it's currently in the process of confirming the tests. The team's practice facility will be closed, and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocol until further notice.
The team says it is talking to the NFL and will provide more information at a later time. The names of those who tested positive have not been released. The team did not say how many people tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.