LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-264 West near Crums Lane have reopened after a crash involving several vehicles, including an LMPD police cruiser.
LMPD Dwight Mitchell says an LMPD officer was involved in the chain reaction crash that happened around 7:30 a.m.
Mitchell says the officer was stopped in traffic when a vehicle struck the police cruiser from the rear, causing the chain reaction collision. Several people were taken to various hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
The officer was not injured.
The interstate reopened around 8:45 a.m.
