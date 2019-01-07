LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are responding to a Monday afternoon crash involving a dump truck and an ambulance that has left several people injured.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-264, near Cane Run Road.
It is not known if there were any patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
At least one person was being taken to University Hospital.
